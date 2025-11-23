Japan, British Leaders Meet on Fringe of G-20 Summit

Newsfrom Japan

Johannesburg, Nov. 22 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Saturday asked her British counterpart, Keir Starmer, for cooperation to realize a free and open Indo-Pacific.

Takaichi, who took office last month, also called on Starmer to work together to maintain and strengthen the rules-based international order.

The two leaders met on the sidelines of the two-day summit of the Group of 20 advanced and emerging economies that began in Johannesburg, South Africa, the same day.

Touching on a British strike carrier group's visit to Japan in summer this year, Takaichi and Starmer confirmed their countries' continued cooperation in the security field.

They also agreed to work closely together over economic issues.

