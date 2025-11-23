Japan, Canada, Europe Concerned over U.S. Peace Plan for Ukraine

Newsfrom Japan

Brussels, Nov. 22 (Jiji Press)--Leaders of Japan, Canada and Europe issued a joint statement Saturday expressing their concerns over a U.S.-led draft new peace deal aimed at ending Russia's invasion of Ukraine as it proposes downsizing Ukrainian forces.

"We are concerned by the proposed limitations on Ukraine's armed forces, which would leave Ukraine vulnerable to future attack," the statement said.

"We will continue to coordinate closely with Ukraine and the U.S. over the coming days," said the statement from the leaders including Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, the executive arm of the European Union.

In talks with reporters at the White House on Saturday, U.S. President Donald Trump denied that the draft represents the final proposal from the United States.

He left open the possibility of modifying the draft peace plan, saying that the United States is working to end the war in some way.

