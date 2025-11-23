Japan's Takaichi Has No Contact with China's Li Sat.

Newsfrom Japan

Johannesburg, Nov. 22 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi had no contact with Chinese Premier Li Qiang in Johannesburg on Saturday, Japan's Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Masanao Ozaki told reporters.

Asked whether the two leaders will meet Sunday, Ozaki said, "Nothing has been decided."

Takaichi and Li are in Johannesburg to attend the two-day Group of 20 summit in the South African city through Sunday.

According to Ozaki, Takaichi has contacted leaders of 18 countries and international organizations on the sidelines of the G-20 summit, but she has not met with the Chinese premier as she ran out of time.

Close attention has been paid to whether Takaichi and Li will have contact in Johannesburg at a time when tensions are running high between Japan and China over the new Japanese leader's recent parliamentary remarks on a potential contingency over Taiwan. Takaichi took office last month.

