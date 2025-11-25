INTERVIEW: No Need for Japan's Takaichi to Back Off over Taiwan

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, Nov. 25 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi does not need to "back off" despite heightened tensions between Japan and China following her recent remarks about a potential contingency over Taiwan.

In a recent interview with Jiji Press, Kenneth Weinstein, Japan chair at the U.S. think tank Hudson Institute, said, "It makes no sense to back off."

The matter "is not an argument about Taiwan," he said. "It's a broader argument about the direction of national security strategy in Japan."

"Japan is in a no-win situation," he also said. "You can't back down. You have to move forward."

Earlier this month, Takaichi said that a Taiwan contingency could create a situation that threatens Japan's survival, allowing the country to exercise its right to collective self-defense.

