G-20 Summit Ends after Adopting Declaration on First Day

Newsfrom Japan

Johannesburg, Nov. 23 (Jiji Press)--The Group of 20 advanced and emerging economies wrapped up their two-day summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Sunday after adopting a leaders' declaration on the first day.

With U.S. President Donald Trump's boycott of the Johannesburg meeting, it had been feared that the G-20 would be unable to issue a leader's statement for the first time since the inaugural summit of the framework was held in 2008.

But participating leaders adopted the latest declaration, which reaffirmed the importance of the G-20 as the "premier forum for international economic cooperation," on Saturday, without the United States.

Next year's G-20 summit is scheduled to be hosted by the United States.

South Africa, chair of the latest summit, came up with three themes for the Johannesburg meeting--solidarity, equality and sustainability--from its position as one of the Global South emerging countries.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]