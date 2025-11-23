China Foreign Min. Wang Criticizes Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Beijing, Nov. 23 (Jiji Press)--Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has strongly criticized Japan, following Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's recent remarks over a potential Taiwan contingency, China's Foreign Ministry said.

At a meeting Saturday with Tajikistan's Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin in Dushanbe, the capital of the Central Asian country, Wang said China will never allow Japanese right-wing forces to reverse history, never allow external forces to interfere in China's Taiwan region and never allow Japanese militarism to resurface, according to the ministry.

Wang, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China's Central Committee, thus showed Beijing stance on the Taiwan issue, which is the "core of the core interests" for the administration of President Xi Jinping.

The Tajik minister expressed support for China's strict position on the Taiwan issue, the ministry said.

It is believed to be the first time that Wang has mentioned Japan in a public setting since Takaichi's remarks in question.

