Takaichi, Modi Agree to Deepen Japan-India Cooperation

Newsfrom Japan

Johannesburg, Nov. 23 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and her Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, agreed Sunday to deepen their countries' cooperation in a wide range of areas including security as well as the economy and investment.

The agreement came at a time when the security environment in the Indo-Pacific region is increasingly severe.

At a meeting held on the sidelines of the two-day Group of 20 summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, that ended the same day, Takaichi asked Modi to work together to realize bilateral cooperation in fields including new and important technologies, such as artificial intelligence and semiconductors, and economic security.

The two leaders affirmed that Japan and India will expand cooperation to realize a free and open Indo-Pacific.

It was the first time for Takaichi, who took office last month, and Modi to meet in person.

