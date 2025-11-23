Takaichi Govt to Ramp Up Efforts for Defense of Japan's Southwest

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 23 (Jiji Press)--The government of Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi plans to accelerate efforts to strengthen the defense capabilities in the country's strategically important Nansei southwestern region, including the Sakishima Islands in the southernmost prefecture of Okinawa.

As part of the moves, which reflect China's growing military activities in waters around the island chain, Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi visited some of the islands Saturday and Sunday, only about a month after taking office.

On Sunday, he went to the island of Yonaguni, the westernmost part of Japan, after visiting the islands of Miyako and Ishigaki the previous day.

Relations between Japan and China have been deteriorating rapidly since Takaichi earlier this month made remarks on a potential contingency over Taiwan.

Yonaguni Island, located only about 110 kilometers from Taiwan, is expected to become the frontline of defense in the event of a Taiwan crisis.

