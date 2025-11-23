Japan, China Leaders Unlikely to Meet at G-20 Summit

Newsfrom Japan

Johannesburg, Nov. 23 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Sunday called for cooperation to ensure stable supplies of critical minerals, on the final day of the two-day Group of 20 summit in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Meanwhile, there is a growing view that Takaichi is unlikely to have contact with Chinese Premier Li Qiang before they leave Johannesburg.

Close attention has been paid to whether the two leaders would have bilateral talks on the sidelines of the G-20 summit at a time when tensions are running high between the East Asian nations following Takaichi's recent remarks on a potential contingency over Taiwan.

In the second-day discussions at the summit among the 20 advanced and emerging economies, Takaichi stressed that ensuring stable supplies of critical minerals is important for the development of the global economy.

Apparently with China's export restrictions on rare earth minerals in mind, she said that the international community is increasingly concerned about export control systems for important minerals.

