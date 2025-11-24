Opposition Leaders to Grill Takaichi on China, Fiscal Policy

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 24 (Jiji Press)--Leaders of four opposition parties are expected to grill Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi over deteriorating relations with China and her aggressive fiscal policy in their first parliamentary debate to be held Wednesday since the launch of her administration last month.

While the Takaichi cabinet is enjoying a tailwind from high public approval ratings in media opinion polls, the prime minister is struggling with backlash from China over her recent remarks about a potential Taiwan contingency.

The parliamentary debate is also expected to focus on a comprehensive economic package worth 21.3 trillion yen that was adopted by the Takaichi administration on Friday to fund measures to address inflation and promote investment.

At a press conference Friday, Yoshihiko Noda, leader of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, said, "I want to grill (the prime minister) over cooling Japan-China relations and the comprehensive economic measures."

The debate will be held for a total of 45 minutes from 3 p.m. on Wednesday, with Noda allotted 28 minutes. He will be followed by Democratic Party for the People leader Yuichiro Tamaki with eight minutes, Komeito leader Tetsuo Saito with six minutes and Sanseito leader Sohei Kamiya with three minutes to question Takaichi.

