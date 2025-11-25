S. Korea to Calmly Watch Japan-China Tensions: Pres. Lee

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, Nov. 25 (Jiji Press)--South Korean President Lee Jae-myung has said that the country needs to calmly watch rising Japan-China tensions stemming from Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's recent remark over Taiwan and do its best to maximize its national interest.

The presidential office on Monday released Lee's comments made to reporters during his latest trip to South Africa.

Lee held separate meetings with Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Takaichi on Sunday on the sidelines of the two-day Group of 20 summit in the South African city of Johannesburg through the same day.

According to the office, the president told reporters that he pushed himself a little, noting that he met with the Chinese premier and made a special request to the Japanese side to strike a balance. Lee said he fully explained South Korea's position and held discussions so that there will be no misunderstanding.

Lee said he and Takaichi agreed on the importance of South Korea and Japan working together and continuing so-called shuttle diplomacy, or mutual visits by the two countries' leaders to each other's nation, under the current severe international situation.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]