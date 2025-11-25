Xi Highlights China's Position on Taiwan in Talks with Trump

Newsfrom Japan

Washington/Beijing, Nov. 24 (Jiji Press)--Chinese President Xi Jinping in phone talks with U.S. President Donald Trump has emphasized Beijing's "principled position" over Taiwan, China's Foreign Ministry said Monday.

The U.S. and Chinese governments announced that the phone talks were held the same day.

With tensions rising between Japan and China following Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's recent remarks about a potential contingency over Taiwan, China apparently aimed to drive a wedge between Japan and the United States by trying to draw Trump closer to its side.

Trump and Xi just held an in-person meeting in South Korea on Oct. 30. Monday's conversation is believed to be the first between them for mainly discussing Taiwan since Trump started his second term in January this year.

Taking to social media after Monday's phone talks, Trump said that U.S. ties with China are "extremely strong." Noting that Xi has invited him to visit Beijing in April 2026, Trump said that the Chinese president will visit the United States for a state visit later next year.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]