Kodansha Ordered to Pay Damages to Comedian over Defamatory Reports

Tokyo, Nov. 25 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese court on Monday ordered publisher Kodansha Ltd. and the chief editor of its weekly magazine Friday to pay 2.2 million yen in damages to a comedian over defamatory reporting.

The comedian, Sense Watanabe, had sued Kodansha and the editor, claiming that a series of articles by the magazine harmed his reputation.

Tokyo District Court found that the Friday reported between January and April 2024 that Watanabe had asked an acquaintance to invite women to a party hosted by another comedian, Hitoshi Matsumoto, at a hotel in October 2018.

Presiding Judge Katsuhiro Kasai ruled that the articles defamed Watanabe, saying that their “key claims were neither proven true nor based on reasonable grounds to be believed as true.”

Kasai said the articles gave an impression that Watanabe acted as someone who arranged women for Matsumoto for sexual purposes, damaging his social reputation.

