3 Pct of New Tokyo Condo Buyers Live Abroad: Govt Survey

Tokyo, Nov. 25 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese government survey showed Tuesday that 3.0 pct of people who bought new condominiums in Tokyo between January and June this year were overseas residents.

The survey, conducted by the land ministry, also found that 8.5 pct of new condominiums in Tokyo registered from January to June last year were traded within a year, regardless of where the purchaser resides.

"Speculative transactions that are not based on actual demand are undesirable, regardless of whether they are by Japanese or foreign buyers," land minister Yasushi Kaneko said at a press conference on Tuesday.

To address short-term transactions, which are seen as one of the causes of soaring condominium prices, Kaneko announced a plan to take measures in cooperation with the Real Estate Companies Association of Japan.

The land ministry conducts the survey using real estate registration data held by the Justice Ministry. Foreigners living in Japan and Japanese branches of foreign companies are not classified as overseas residents since the registration records do not include nationality information.

