Shohei Ohtani to Join Samurai Japan at WBC 2026

Los Angeles, Nov. 24 (Jiji Press)--Shohei Ohtani announced Monday that he will participate in the 2026 World Baseball Classic as a member of Japan's national team, nicknamed Samurai Japan.

The Los Angeles Dodgers two-way superstar wrote on Instagram in Japanese that he is happy to play as a representative of Japan again.

In the previous WBC, held in 2023, Ohtani contributed to Japan's victory in both batting and pitching and was named the MVP.

While he has expressed his desire to play in the 2026 tournament, scheduled to take place next March, there have been concerns about his preparation for the next Major League Baseball season, as the Dodgers were competing in the 2025 season until Nov. 1, winning their second consecutive World Series.

In the Instagram post, Ohtani said: "Thank you to all the fans for another great season. I'll train hard and look forward to seeing you all next year."

