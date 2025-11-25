Takaichi, Trump Discuss U.S.-China Ties, Affirm Cooperation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 25 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi held telephone talks with U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday, with topics including relations between the United States and China.

Trump explained recent developments in his country's relations with China, such as his phone conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday.

"We were able to confirm close cooperation between Japan and the United States," Takaichi told reporters after the phone talks.

The Takaichi-Trump phone talks were arranged at the request of Trump, at a time when Japan is increasingly concerned about the United States and China apparently coming close to each other.

The prime minister is believed to have explained Japan's position on its relations with China, which have been strained since her recent parliamentary remarks about a potential contingency over Taiwan.

