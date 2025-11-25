Japan Sets Up Own Version of DOGE to Cut Waste

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 25 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government on Tuesday said that it has set up a new office to review tax breaks and subsidies for businesses to reduce wasteful spending, a Japanese version of the U.S. Department of Government Efficiency, which had been led by billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk.

The move is part of a coalition agreement between Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's ruling Liberal Democratic Party and Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party).

Government funds set aside for specific projects will also be subject to the review by the new office.

Part of the results of the screening will be reflected in the Japanese government's budget and tax reform package for fiscal 2026, which begins in April next year.

The new office with a staff of about 30 is overseen by Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama, an LDP lawmaker, and Takashi Endo, Nippon Ishin's parliamentary affairs chief who serves as special adviser to the prime minister.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]