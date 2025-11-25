Japan Govt Not to Alter Official Position on "Existential Crisis"

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo/Beijing, Nov. 25 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government indicated Tuesday that it will not change its conventional position regarding a so-called existential crisis situation under Japan's national security legislation, following Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's recent remark on a possible contingency around Taiwan.

The government adopted at a cabinet meeting a statement saying that the determination of a situation that threatens Japan's existence will be made objectively and rationally by considering all available information based on the specific situation. "The government fully maintains its position, and we do not believe a review or reconsideration is necessary," the statement said.

The statement, issued in response to a written question by Tetsuo Saito, leader of the opposition party Komeito, came after Takaichi said at a parliamentary committee meeting that a contingency around Taiwan could create a critical situation for Japan's survival, allowing the country to exercise its right to collective self-defense.

"The government needs to persistently communicate to the international community that the conventional position has not changed," Saito told reporters.

Jun Azumi, secretary-general of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, said that Takaichi "should think it's unwise to step out of line" regarding the government's standard position, as the statement "was approved at a cabinet meeting and is significant."

