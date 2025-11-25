"Kokuho" Becomes Japan's Top-Grossing Live-Action Film

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 25 (Jiji Press)--"Kokuho" has become Japan's highest-grossing live-action film, earning box office revenue of 17,377.39 million yen by Monday, according to Toho Co.

Directed by Lee Sang-il, the film adaptation of Shuichi Yoshida's same-name novel has broken the record set by "Bayside Shakedown 2," which was released in 2003 and took in 17.35 billion yen.

Starring Ryo Yoshizawa as the protagonist, the film depicts the turbulent life of a kabuki actor who dedicates himself to the traditional Japanese performing arts. Ryusei Yokohama plays the role of his rival actor.

In the story, the protagonist is born into a "ninkyo" yakuza family but is taken in by a renowned kabuki family after his father's death. He eventually rises to become a living national treasure as an actor of female roles. Kokuho in Japanese means national treasure.

The movie has attracted considerable attention, partly because scenes from kabuki plays such as "Ninin Dojoji" (Two Women at Dojoji Temple) and "Sonezaki Shinju" (The Love Suicides at Sonezaki) were filmed without dubbing.

