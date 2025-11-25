Japan Rejects China's Claim over Yonaguni Troop Plan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 25 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi on Tuesday rejected China's claim over Tokyo's plan to deploy missile troops on Yonaguni Island in the southernmost prefecture of Okinawa.

Troops to be deployed on the island will be "tasked with air defense, not with attacks on other countries," Koizumi told a press conference. "It's obvious that they will not escalate tension in the region."

China has claimed that Japan is heightening tension in the region and stoking a military confrontation through the troop deployment plan.

Japan plans to deploy a medium-range surface-to-air missile unit of the Ground Self-Defense Force on Yonaguni, Japan's westernmost island about 110 kilometers from Taiwan.

Koizumi visited the island Sunday to conduct an inspection.

