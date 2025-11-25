Fukui Governor to Resign over Alleged Sexual Harassment

Newsfrom Japan

Fukui, Nov. 25 (Jiji Press)--Tatsuji Sugimoto, governor of the central Japan prefecture of Fukui, said Tuesday that he will step down following sexual harassment allegations against him.

A Fukui government employee informed the prefectural government that the person had received inappropriate messages constituting sexual harassment from the governor, prompting an investigation by the prefecture.

"It is not appropriate for me as governor to attend prefectural assembly sessions," Sugimoto, 63, told a press conference. "I will step down to minimize confusion in the prefectural government and allow it to restart under a new governor as early as possible."

The public offices election law stipulates that a gubernatorial election be held within 50 days from the day after an assembly speaker who received a resignation letter from a governor notifies the local election board. Sugimoto said he would not run in the next election.

The prefectural government began its internal investigation in May. In September, three lawyers serving as special investigators started to look into the case.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]