Hokkaido Governor to Support Tomari Nuclear Plant Restart

Sapporo, Nov. 25 (Jiji Press)--Hokkaido Governor Naomichi Suzuki will announce his intention at a prefectural assembly meeting on Friday to accept the restart of the No. 3 reactor at Hokkaido Electric Power Co.'s Tomari nuclear plant in the northern Japan prefecture, it was learned Tuesday.

Suzuki plans to explain that restarting the reactor is the only realistic choice, given the need to ensure a stable power supply, local municipalities' decisions, and potential electricity rate cuts, according to informed sources.

Suzuki has indicated that he would make a comprehensive decision after hearing discussions at the prefectural assembly and the opinions of related municipalities and prefectural residents, as well as requests from business groups.

Hokkaido Electric aims to bring the No. 3 reactor back online in early 2027. The governor's approval would be a major step toward this goal.

In July, the Nuclear Regulation Authority formally adopted a report stating that the reactor meets new regulations. Subsequently, the central government asked the prefecture and four municipalities around the power plant for their understanding over the restart.

