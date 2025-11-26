Suica, Pasmo Apps to Add Code Payment Feature

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 26 (Jiji Press)--A code payment function will be added to the Mobile Suica and Mobile Pasmo apps, their operators have said.

The function, called “teppay,” will be available on the Mobile Suica app from next autumn and on the Mobile Pasmo app around spring 2027, East Japan Railway Co., or JR East, and Pasmo Co. said in an announcement on Tuesday. Users will be able to use the new function by updating their apps.

The new service will also allow balance transfers between app users.

Users will be able to top up their teppay account balance by linking a bank account or the Viewcard credit card offered by a JR East subsidiary.

The code payment cap will be set at 300,000 yen, which is far above the 20,000-yen limit for payments made with Suica and Pasmo transit IC cards.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]