Japan Women Win Basketball, Volleyball Gold at Tokyo Deaflympics

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 25 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese women's basketball and volleyball teams won gold medals at the Tokyo Deaflympics on Tuesday.

Japan narrowly beat the United States 65-64 in the women's basketball final, and trumped Turkey to win their first women's volleyball gold in two Deaflympics.

Japan also took the top spot in the mixed team badminton event.

Meanwhile, the Japanese women's and men's soccer teams both netted silver medals after losing to the United States and Turkey in the finals, respectively.

In the marathon, which took place on a course including sections of the Metropolitan Expressway, Takuro Aoyama finished seventh in the men's race in 2:32:04, the best result among Japanese runners.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]