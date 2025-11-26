Japan's Sanseito Submits Spy Prevention Bills

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 26 (Jiji Press)--Japanese upstart political party Sanseito has submitted two bills aimed at preventing espionage, seeking tougher penalties for leaking information to foreign governments and laying out a national counterintelligence framework.

Sanseito hopes to draw support from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its ally, Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party), whose coalition accord includes a plan to develop legislation related to intelligence and antiespionage measures.

Of the bills submitted Tuesday to the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of parliament, one would revise the laws for the protection of specially designated secrets and for the protection and utilization of critical economic security information. This bill includes provisions on heavier punishments for leaks involving foreign governments.

The other bill would advance national counterintelligence policy, including measures requiring prior notification of certain foreign activities and upgrading the Cabinet Intelligence and Research Office to a national intelligence bureau.

