Aonishiki Becomes 1st Ukrainian Promoted to 2nd Highest Sumo Rank

Newsfrom Japan

Kurume, Fukuoka Pref., Nov. 26 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Sumo Association unanimously decided Wednesday to promote Aonishiki to ozeki, the second-highest rank in professional sumo, from sekiwake, the third-highest rank, making him the first Ukraine-born ozeki.

The decision was delivered by the association's messenger to the 21-year-old wrestler, whose real name is Danylo Yavhusishyn, and his stablemaster in the Ajigawa stable's dormitory in the southwestern city of Kurume, Fukuoka Prefecture.

"I will do my best to live up to the name of ozeki and aim even higher," Aonishiki said in response.

Aonishiki arrived in Japan in April 2022, following Russia's military invasion of his country. He made his debut at the autumn grand tournament in September 2023 and quickly rose through the ranks.

At this month's tournament, he defeated Hoshoryu, the highest-ranking yokozuna, on the final day, securing his first tournament victory.

