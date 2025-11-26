Profit Margin at Minus 7.3 Pct for Japan General Hospitals

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 26 (Jiji Press)--The profit margin at general hospitals in Japan, excluding psychiatric institutions, stood at minus 7.3 pct on average in fiscal 2024, which ended in March, a health ministry survey showed Wednesday.

The figure improved by 0.2 percentage point from the previous year.

The profit margin at clinics run by medical corporations came to plus 4.8 pct, falling by 3.5 points.

The ministry reported the results of the Survey on Economic Conditions in Health Care to the Central Social Insurance Medical Council, which advises the health minister. The ministry received answers for the survey from 1,167 hospitals and 2,232 clinics across the country. The survey results will be used for the revision of medical service fees in fiscal 2026.

"Revenues declined due to a rise in costs at medical institutions from climbing prices and labor costs," a ministry official said.

