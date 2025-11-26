Trump Describes Talk with PM Takaichi as "Great"

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, Nov. 25 (Jiji Press)--U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he had "a great talk" with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi earlier in the day.

"We have a great relationship," Trump told reporters on the presidential plane flying to Florida, after their first phone talks since Takaichi's remarks on a potential Taiwan contingency earlier this month that have strained relations between Japan and China.

"She's very smart, very strong, and she's going to be a great leader," the president added.

Trump also referred to his phone conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday.

"I also had a very good talk with President Xi of China, and I think that part of the world (East Asia) is doing fine," he said, without clarifying whether his comment was related to Japan-China relations.

