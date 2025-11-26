Japan's Rapidus May Start Building 2nd Chip Plant in FY 2027

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 26 (Jiji Press)--Japanese chipmaker Rapidus Corp. is considering starting the construction of its second plant in as early as fiscal 2027, it was learned Wednesday.

The Tokyo-based company hopes to mass-produce advanced semiconductors with a circuit line width of 2 nanometers and then 1.4-nanometer chips.

The company already operates a plant in Chitose in the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido.

In July this year, Rapidus said it succeeded in making a prototype of the 2-nanometer chips.

Rapidus aims to begin mass production of such semiconductors in fiscal 2027. From then on, the company eyes achieving miniaturization every two to three years to mass produce 1.4- and 1-nanometer chips.

