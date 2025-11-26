Tokyo Gas to Procure LNG from U.S. Supplier

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 26 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo Gas Co. said Wednesday that it will procure about 1 million tons of liquefied natural gas annually for 20 years from U.S. LNG supplier Venture Global Inc., starting in 2030.

The Japanese company will procure LNG from a Venture Global facility in Louisiana that liquefies shale gas produced in the United States, for an undisclosed sum as part of its efforts to diversify suppliers.

Tokyo Gas will use the LNG as materials for city gas in Japan and for trading such as resale.

