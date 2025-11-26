Yakuza Exec. Pleads Innocent over Osho President Shooting

Newsfrom Japan

Kyoto, Nov. 26 (Jiji Press)--A ranking gang member at the first trial hearing Wednesday pleaded not guilty to the charge of shooting to death the head of the "Gyoza no Osho" dumpling restaurant chain in Kyoto in 2013.

"I'm definitely not the culprit" in shooting Osho Food Service Corp. President Takayuki Ohigashi, 72, said Yukio Tanaka, the 59-year-old executive of an affiliate of Kudokai, a legally designated dangerous yakuza group.

The trial at Kyoto District Court, presided over by Judge Atsushi Nishikawa, will focus on whether Tanaka actually killed Ohigashi, as no direct link between the two has not been confirmed and as the motive for the murder is unclear.

Prosecutors are expected to build up circumstantial evidence and try to establish the background, people familiar with the matter said.

According to the indictment and other sources, Tanaka is believed to have shot dead with a hand gun Ohigashi in his chest and stomach in front of the Osho Food Service headquarters in the western Japan city's Yamashina Ward in the early morning of Dec. 19, 2013.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]