Italian PM Likely to Visit Japan Early Jan.

Tokyo, Nov. 26 (Jiji Press)--Work is underway to pave the way for Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's planned visit to Japan next year to mark the 160th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries, Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said Wednesday.

The Japanese government's top spokesman made the comment at a regular press conference after Meloni told reporters that she would visit Japan early January while she was in Johannesburg to attend the two-day Group of 20 summit that ended Sunday.

Kihara said Japan and Italy "want to further deepen bilateral ties in various fields, including security, economy and culture."

