Key Japan Labor Group to Seek Pay Scale Hike of 12,000 Yen or More

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 26 (Jiji Press)--An umbrella body for labor unions in the automotive, electronics and other industries in Japan announced on Wednesday a policy for its member unions to ask for a pay scale hike of at least 12,000 yen per month in next year's "shunto" spring labor-management wage negotiations.

The Japan Council of Metalworkers' Unions, or JCM, will demand the same level of pay scale hike as the amount sought last year, which was the highest since it moved to the current way of requesting pay scale hikes by specifying amounts.

Despite concerns over impacts on corporate earnings from high U.S. tariffs, the JCM aims to realize wage increases above inflation by maintaining high levels in its requests.

The council will formally adopt the plan at its consultation committee meeting to be held on Dec. 3.

The JCM is composed of five different industry unions--the Confederation of Japan Automobile Workers' Unions, the Japanese Electrical, Electronic and Information Union, the Japan Federation of Basic Industry Workers' Unions, the Japanese Association of Metal, Machinery and Manufacturing Workers, or JAM, and the Japan Federation of Electric Wire Workers' Unions.

