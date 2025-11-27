Tokyo Govt to Shift to Fixed-Rate Accommodation Tax

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 27 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government said on Wednesday that it plans to shift its accommodation tax from fixed amounts to a fixed rate of 3 pct of fees in fiscal 2027.

The shift is designed to align the tax with guests' ability to pay as people are increasingly opting for high-priced accommodation.

Capsule hotels and "minpaku" private lodgings will also be subject to the tax.

The metropolitan government will submit the plan for approval by the assembly and the internal affairs minister.

Currently, accommodation costing less than 10,000 yen per person are exempt from the tax. The threshold will be raised to 13,000 yen.

