Tokyo Deaflympics Ends with Record Medal Tally for Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 26 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo 2025 Deaflympics drew to a close on Wednesday with a closing ceremony held at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium.

In the 12-day quadrennial international sporting event for people with hearing difficulties, Japan won a record 51 medals--16 gold, 12 silver and 23 bronze--far more than its previous record of 30 at the 2022 event.

Japan hosted the Deaflympics for the first time. According to the event organizer, some 3,000 athletes from 79 countries and regions were registered to participate, while around 60 people from Russia and Belarus competed as neutral athletes.

The event attracted about 280,000 spectators across all venues, far surpassing initial expectations.

"I am proud that our sporting community has proven that nothing is impossible," International Committee of Sports for the Deaf President Adam Kosa said at the closing ceremony in international sign language, with the English translation read aloud.

