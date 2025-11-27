2 More Local Govts Back Restart of N-Plant in Hokkaido

Newsfrom Japan

Sapporo, Nov. 27 (Jiji Press)--The village of Kamoenai and the town of Kyowa have expressed their support for the restart of the No. 3 reactor at Hokkaido Electric Power Co.'s Tomari nuclear power plant in the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido.

The central government has sought support for reactivating the reactor from the four municipalities surrounding the plant in the village of Tomari, as well as from the prefecture. The village of Tomari has already expressed its intention to approve the restart.

Following the announcements made Wednesday by Kamoenai and Kyowa, attention now turns to the decisions of the prefectural government and the town of Iwanai.

At a meeting with assembly members Wednesday, Kamoenai Mayor Masayuki Takahashi said, "The village agrees to the restart," respecting the assembly's call for reactivation.

As reasons for supporting the restart, Takahashi said that electricity demand is expected to increase partly due to semiconductor production by Japanese chipmaker Rapidus Corp. and that the restart would reduce electricity bills.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]