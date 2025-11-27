Yamada to Sell " Human Washing Machine"

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 27 (Jiji Press)--Home electronics retailer Yamada Holdings Co. has said it will sell a human washing machine, which attracted attention at the World Exposition in the western Japanese city of Osaka, at its flagship store in Tokyo's Ikebukuro district.

A demo unit of the "Mirai (future) Human Washing Machine" will be displayed at the store starting Dec. 25, with an experience corner, Yamada Holdings said Wednesday.

The company has not decided when it will start selling the product. The price is expected to be 60 million yen, it said.

The human washing machine was developed by Osaka-based Science Co., which produces products using technology that generates fine bubbles.

By simply lying down in a 2.3-meter-long capsule, the machine washes a bather with microbubbles and a fine mist shower, completing the whole process, including drying, in about 15 minutes.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]