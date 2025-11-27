Asahi Sees 1.9 M. Sets of Personal Data Compromised

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 27 (Jiji Press)--Japanese beverage giant Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. said Thursday that 1,914,000 sets of personal information were compromised due to the recent cyberattack that prompted a suspension of shipments of beer and other products.

"We deeply apologize for causing great inconvenience to our customers," President Atsushi Katsuki told a news conference. He explained the situation in public for the first time since a system failure caused by the cyberattack occurred on Sept. 29.

Of the total, 1.52 million sets are data from customers who contacted group companies, as well as personal data of employees. Employee data were confirmed to have been exposed in 18 cases.

Katsuki said that the company plans to resume placing and taking orders through its system in early December, aiming to fully restore its logistics operations by February 2026. The company will take recurrence prevention measures such as tightening access restrictions and improving the accuracy of its cyberattack detection.

He also said that financial compensation to customers would be handled case by case. "I myself want to fulfill my responsibility," he said regarding the issue of whether he should step down.

