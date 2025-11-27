Trump Advises Takaichi Not to Provoke China over Taiwan: WSJ

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, Nov. 26 (Jiji Press)--U.S. President Donald Trump has advised Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi to temper the tone after she angered China over Taiwan, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday.

During their recent telephone talks, Trump advised Takaichi not to provoke Beijing on the question of Taiwan's sovereignty, the U.S. business daily said, based on information from Japanese and U.S. officials.

But Trump stopped short of pressuring Takaichi to walk back her comments, the online edition of the newspaper also said.

The report came as Japan's relations with China have been strained since Takaichi made parliamentary remarks that a Taiwan contingency could create a situation that threatens Japan's survival, allowing the country to exercise its right to collective self-defense.

Trump apparently wants the Japan-China tensions over Taiwan not to affect crucial U.S.-China trade negotiations, including on China's expansion of soybean imports from the United States, the report said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]