Saga Improper DNA Analyses Had No Impact on Probes: NPA

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 27 (Jiji Press)--Improper DNA analyses conducted by a former Saga prefectural police member have had no adverse impact on investigations by the police in southwestern Japan, the National Police Agency said in an interim report on Thursday.

According to the report by the NPA's special inspection team, DNA analyses in 130 cases deemed inappropriate by the prefectural police did not lead to wrongful arrests or other problems.

The ongoing special inspection is assessing the impact of the misconduct on investigations and trials by reviewing relevant documents and examining testing procedures by checking DNA analysis records and data from testing equipment.

The interim report focuses on the 130 cases. The NPA plans to eventually investigate all 643 cases handled by the former member of the prefectural police's crime laboratory between 2015 and 2024.

The report found that DNA analyses were conducted in 101 of the 130 cases for criminal investigation purposes, including the examination of personal items left at the scene. Suspects were arrested in 38 of those cases, but all arrests were supported by other evidence, such as security camera footage, the report said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]