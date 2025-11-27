Onuma Elected ICAO Council President, First from Asia-Pacific

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 27 (Jiji Press)--Toshiyuki Onuma has been elected the next council president of the International Civil Aviation Organization, becoming the first Japanese to lead the U.N. specialized agency that sets global aviation rules, the Japanese transport ministry said Thursday.

Onuma, 56, a former senior deputy director-general of the ministry’s Civil Aviation Bureau, is also the first person from the Asia-Pacific region to assume the post.

His three-year term begins in January 2026.

The ICAO also discusses issues including Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and North Korea’s missile launches.

Japan aims to take a leading role in setting global rules on sustainable aviation fuel, or SAF, and unmanned aircraft.

