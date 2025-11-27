Dolls Featuring Iconic Figures, Events of 2025 Showcased in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 27 (Jiji Press)--Traditional Japanese "hina" dolls featuring this year's iconic people and events were unveiled Thursday to the press in Tokyo.

Among the featured "kawaribina" dolls were those of Ichiro Suzuki, 52, who were inducted into the baseball halls of fame in both Japan and the United States. This marks his fifth appearance in the lineup, matching the late former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe for the record number of appearances.

Other iconic people featured in the kawaribina dolls include Sanae Takaichi, Japan's first female prime minister.

The display also highlighted themes from notable events this year, such as the World Exposition in Osaka, the western Japan city's second time hosting the event since 1970, as well as rising rice prices.

"I felt a new trend emerging this year," said Shinichiro Kanabayashi, an executive at Mataro, a Tokyo doll maker that organized the annual showcase. "I hope next year will be full of news that will energize everyone."

