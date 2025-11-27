INTERVIEW: Nippon Ishin May Leave Govt if Seat Cut Talks Falter

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 27 (Jiji Press)--Takashi Endo, parliamentary affairs chief of Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party), warned Thursday that his party may leave the ruling bloc if talks with its coalition partner, the Liberal Democratic Party, on reducing the number of House of Representatives seats falter.

Endo, who also serves as special adviser to Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, said in an interview with Jiji Press that a bill on cutting seats in the all-important lower chamber of parliament should be enacted during the ongoing parliamentary session, even if it means the session must be extended from its current end date of Dec. 17.

The LDP and Nippon Ishin plan to submit a bill featuring the general framework for reducing Lower House seats to the session.

The two parties said in their coalition agreement that they will seek to submit a lawmaker-sponsored bill to the current extraordinary parliament session to slash the number of seats in the Lower House by a target of 10 pct. Although Nippon Ishin positions the seat reduction as an absolute condition for the coalition, there are still cautious voices within the LDP over the move.

"The terms of the agreement are promises to the public," Endo said, warning that Nippon Ishin may leave the coalition if the bill does not contain the junior ruling party's proposal of trimming the lower chamber by 50 seats.

