Health Insurance Likely to Be Kept Applied to OTC-Like Drugs

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 27 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese government subcommittee on public health insurance on Thursday basically agreed to ask patients for additional payment for prescription medicines whose ingredients and effects are similar to over-the-counter drugs while maintaining insurance coverage for them.

Based on the opinion of the subcommittee of the Social Security Council, which advises the health minister, the government and the ruling coalition of the Liberal Democratic Party and Nippon Ishin no kai (Japan Innovation Party) plan to draw up by year-end a framework for revising the insurance application to OTC-like prescription drugs.

Negotiations will likely be difficult, however, as Nippon Ishin aims to significantly reduce medical costs, and there are opinions within the party that insurance should not be applied to OTC-like drugs.

Currently, OTC-like drugs prescribed by doctors are covered by insurance, with patients paying only 10-30 pct of the drugs’ prices out of their pockets.

If such medicines are excluded from insurance coverage, patients will need to purchase OTC drugs that are more expensive.

