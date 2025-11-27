Japan Mulls Hiking Permanent Residency Permit Fee to Up to 300,000 Yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 27 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is considering a plan to raise the fee for issuing a permanent residency permit to as much as 300,000 yen from the current 10,000 yen, it was learned Thursday.

The government presented the plan to the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, which held the first meeting of its task force on optimizing immigration and residency management for foreign nationals on the day.

The government hopes to raise fees for residency-related procedures to levels on par with European countries and the United States.

The government is also considering making it more difficult for foreign residents to acquire Japanese nationality.

A 1981 law revision set the cap on residency procedure fees at 10,000 yen. As the number of foreign nationals living in Japan is rising rapidly, the government believes it is necessary to strengthen related personnel and systems.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]