Hokkaido Governor Backs Tomari Nuclear Plant Restart

Sapporo, Nov. 28 (Jiji Press)--Hokkaido Governor Naomichi Suzuki on Friday announced his support for a planned restart of the No. 3 reactor at Hokkaido Electric Power Co.'s Tomari nuclear plant in the northern Japan prefecture.

"The use of nuclear power is a realistic option that can be taken for now," Suzuki told the Hokkaido assembly.

Suzuki plans to make a final decision early next month based on discussions in the assembly and the opinions of other related local governments.

In August, the central government asked for support for the restart from Hokkaido and four local municipalities, including the village of Tomari, which hosts the power plant.

The villages of Tomari and Kamoenai and the town of Kyowa have already expressed their approval. The remaining one, the town of Iwanai, is expected to make a decision soon.

