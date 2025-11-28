Japan Labor Group Rengo to Seek Wage Hike of 5 Pct of More

Newsfrom Japan

Urayasu, Chiba Pref., Nov. 28 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese Trade Union Confederation, or Rengo, formally adopted a plan Friday to demand a pay increase of 5 pct or more in "shunto" annual spring wage negotiations next year.

The umbrella body for labor unions across the country will seek a pay raise of at least 6 pct for small and midsize companies, also as part of its shunto policy.

Rengo will thus aim to achieve the levels of pay hikes attained this year to improve living standards of workers in a country where inflation-adjusted real wages have kept falling.

The overall target of the 5 pct wage hike includes pay scale growth of at least 3 pct, Rengo said. The shunto policy also establishes a numerical target for wages of nonregular workers, such as part-timers, for the first time, envisioning an increase of 7 pct.

"If (inflation and wage increases) are not balanced, the economy will shrink, and we will fall back to 'the lost three decades'" of low growth and deflation, Rengo President Tomoko Yoshino told a central committee meeting in Urayasu, Chiba Prefecture, which neighbors Tokyo.

