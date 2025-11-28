High Court Finds Same-Sex Marriage Non-Recognition Constitutional

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 28 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo High Court ruled Friday that Japan's Civil Code and other provisions that do not recognize same-sex marriage are constitutional.

Presiding Judge Ayumi Higashi said that the current legal provisions and the absence of a same-sex marriage system "cannot be deemed unconstitutional," rejecting claims for compensation in a lawsuit filed by eight plaintiffs demanding damages of 1 million yen each from the state.

The judge therefore overturned a ruling by Tokyo District Court that found the provisions were in a state of unconstitutionality.

Tokyo High Court was the first high court to find the same-sex marriage denial constitutional in six similar damages lawsuits filed with five district courts across the country. The five preceding high court rulings all said the provisions were unconstitutional.

The Supreme Court is expected to issue a unified ruling on the matter.

