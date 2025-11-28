Prices of 217 Food Products to Rise in Japan in Dec.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 28 (Jiji Press)--Prices are slated to rise in Japan in December for 217 food and beverage products from 195 major Japanese makers, Teikoku Databank Ltd. said Friday.

Prices will rise for products, such as chocolate snacks and miso.

The monthly number of items subject to price increases will nearly double from a year before, but it will be the second lowest this year after November.

The total number of items whose prices have risen or are expected to rise this year is projected to reach 20,609, up about 60 pct from the previous year and surpassing 20,000 for the first time in two years.

Currently, major food and beverage makers plan to raise prices for 1,044 items in 2026, much lower than this year’s estimate released a year before.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]