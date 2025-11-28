Record 85.9 Pct of Japan Civil Servants Took Paternity Leave

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 28 (Jiji Press)--The share of eligible full-time noncareer-track national public servants in Japan who took paternity leave in fiscal 2024 rose by 5.0 percentage points from the previous year to a record high of 85.9 pct, the National Personnel Authority said Friday.

Among them, the proportion of those who took childcare leave for more than one month stood at 51.4 pct, exceeding 50 pct for the first time ever.

“Awareness of childcare leave has improved in workplaces, leading to longer periods of paternity leave,” an NPA official said.

The average length of childcare leave was 2.6 months for male workers, compared with 16.4 months for female workers.

The most common length of childcare leave for male workers was at least two weeks but no more than one month, at 40.9 pct, down 5.4 points, followed by more than one month but no more than three months, at 28.1 pct, up 3.3 points.

